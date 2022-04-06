Klutter Studio

Day Bubble | Hand Crafted Mirror Frame | Reclaimed Mirror

Our Mirrors are hand crafted by a small team in Liverpool using eco-composite and reclaimed mirror. Made to order. They come with all the fixings required to be hung on a wall but can can also be sat on a tabletop. Be careful when hanging or placing your mirror. When cleaning, use a damp cloth as strong chemicals may cause discolouration. Weight : 2.1kg **please note that postage prices for the mirror is higher than usual due tho the weight but also for packaging requirements to ship fragile items. Colours are hand mixed in batches so they may vary slightly with each product. Due the nature of the material air bubbles, minor marks & irregularities may occur. *Please bear in mind we are currently taking pre-orders* with a production time of 2-3 weeks, every product is made to order with dispatch set to begin from the week commencing 6th of December. You will receive confirmation once your order has been dispatched. Any order made after the preorder date, estimated delivery is 2-3 Weeks from purchase.