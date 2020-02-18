Versanora

Dawson Coffee Table

$160.01

Stylish: if you're interested in Antique, unique and brilliant pieces to light up your living space, The stylish dawson Coffee table in Walnut color is for you! There is a Large surface area to rest All of your favorite belongings on. Directly below the surface space there is a compartment to stick remotes or magazines in, and a handy pull out drawer that reveals a small compartment to place other objects in. Excellent material: MDF Painted in exclusive Walnut veneer Finish, completed with beautifully veneered Sturdy solid wood Leg. Functional: modern Classic coffee table to achieve a Classic yet modern sense in living room, family room, den, library, or Studio. Versatility designed to suit any décor. Easy assemble: packaged with all of its accessories, and easy to follow step-by-step instructions. Assembles in approximately 40 minutes. Dimension: 39. 62”(L) x 21. 62”(W) x 17. 75”(H) Maintenance: easy to clean and maintain. The durable finish of this Coffee table allows to come through easily for easy dusting. If you're looking to bring a restoration antique type of feel to your space This coffee table would fit in perfectly. Side table sold separately.