&Daughter

Dawn Stretch-cotton Twill Midi Dress

$470.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

&Daughter describes its collections as "useful things beautifully made" - the brand seeks out the finest fabrics from Italy and Japan and works with heritage menswear mills to meet its high standards. Cut from sturdy cotton-twill with a hint of stretch, this 'Dawn' dress has a loose shape defined by puffed sleeves and a gathered waist. The pleated panel along the back gives a nod to traditional tailoring.Shown here with: [Yuzefi Shoulder bag ], [aeydē Slides ], [Loquet Necklace ], [Pomellato Bracelet ], [Piaget Ring ], [Pomellato Ring ].