United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Olly Lingerie
Dawa White Bra
£42.95
At Olly Lingerie
Intense white, lace in recycled fiber and wireless cut, Dawa is the perfect triangle bra, the one we want to take with us everyday! Discreet under our light t-shirts, it is pretty and flattering without overdoing it, by a subtle play of geometric patterns and transparency. * 58% recycled fiber lace (composition: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane) * Triangle shape with elastic underband and adjustable straps * Three-positions adjustable back stapling * Oeko-Tex 100 certified dyes without harmful products * Imagined in Paris, made in Hungary