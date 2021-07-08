Olly Lingerie

Dawa White Bra

£42.95

Intense white, lace in recycled fiber and wireless cut, Dawa is the perfect triangle bra, the one we want to take with us everyday! Discreet under our light t-shirts, it is pretty and flattering without overdoing it, by a subtle play of geometric patterns and transparency. * 58% recycled fiber lace (composition: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane) * Triangle shape with elastic underband and adjustable straps * Three-positions adjustable back stapling * Oeko-Tex 100 certified dyes without harmful products * Imagined in Paris, made in Hungary