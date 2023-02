Davines

Nourishing Hair Building Pak

$42.00

Description Restructuring treatment for dry and damaged hair. Free of Parabens. Benefits Dry and damaged hair is left nourished and conditioned. Suggested Use Apply evenly on towel dried hair after shampooing. Leave in for 10-15 minutes then rinse. Every 2-3 shampoos.