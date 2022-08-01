Davines

Davines Love Smoothing Perfector

Description Lovely smoothing thermal serum for coarse or frizzy hair Benefits Taming and anti-frizz action; Heat protection up to 230°C; Facilitates straightening; Lightweight texture. Suggested Use On towel dried hair, apply 2 to 6 pumps on lengths and ends. Proceed with the desired styling. Rinse thoroughly.