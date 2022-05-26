DavidsTea

Davidstea X Milk Jar Candle Co. Forever Nuts Candle

DAVIDsTEA and Milk Jar Candle Co. come together to create a custom, hand-poured 9 oz / 255 g candle made from coconut soy wax and natural wood wicks. Why did we choose Forever Nuts specifically? Easy. It captures the comfort and ultra-cozy essence of DAVIDsTEA’s all-time best-selling tea blend. Curl up on the couch with a warm cup of tea, light this candle and fill your room (and soul) with the heartwarming aromas of toasted nuts, sweet apples and cinnamon. Why we love it: All candles are 100% locally produced and hand-poured in Calgary, AB. Milk Jar Candle Co. is both woman-founded + owned. Each candle is 9oz and burns for approx. for 50 hours. Coconut soy wax is environmentally friendly, produces minimal to no soot while burning and releases no harmful toxins in the air. PRO TIP: trimming your woodwick will extend the life of your candle and ensure an even burn. Trim woodwick before each light by breaking the ends off with your fingers or use small clippers. Trim woodwick to a height of 2mm. About Milk Jar Candle Co. A Canadian candle company that creates inviting spaces through sustainable aromatic products, while supporting inclusion and connection in the workplace and community.