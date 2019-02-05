Description
Change begins within. Close your eyes and settle deep into stillness—into the field of limitless possibilities within you. Open your eyes and your mind is clear, creative, focused. You see your world through a crystal clear lens.
ALEX AND ANI will donate 20% of the purchase price* from each Meditating Eye product sold, with a minimum donation of $25,000 between October 2017 and December 2018, to the David Lynch Foundation, which addresses the epidemic of trauma and toxic stress among under-resourced populations, including veterans, urban youth, and women who are victims of domestic violence, through the evidence-based, health-promoting Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique. No portion of the purchase price is tax deductible. *Purchase price includes sales to ALEX AND ANI retail and web customers, and authorized retailers.