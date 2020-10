Narva

David Hockney Sims Iphone Case

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Redbubble

Durable flexible case that grips around the edges of your phone Shock absorbent TPU case with anti-fingerprint finish Colors are ink printed on the frosted shell surface The design is featured on the back while the edges of the case are semi transparent and provide full access to ports Compatible with Qi-standard wireless charging Weight 26g Thickness 1/16 inch (1.6mm)