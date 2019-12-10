The MET Store

David Hockney: Mount Fuji And Flowers Poster

David Hockney (British, born 1937) created the work shown on our poster in 1972 in London, after a two-week visit to Japan. Assuming multiple painterly manners in the same work, he references the delicate, dripping washes of color field painting in his treatment of Mount Fuji, while rendering the white jonquils in the foreground in a hard-edged style. The image itself is also a composite: Hockney worked from a postcard of Mount Fuji and a flower-arrangement manual, rather than from direct observation. © David Hockney