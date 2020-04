Foundstone

Davenport Glass Desk

$268.50 $152.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether working from home or writing your next big novel, a writing desk is an essential in every home. Take this one for example: Crafted from metal, this piece features an open frame with X-shaped supports on either side, so it works well in any contemporary setting. The glass top measures 29.53'' H x 43.3'' W x 21.65'' D, providing plenty of space to work, while a gold finish down below offers just a hint of glam.