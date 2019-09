Canvas Home

Dauville Multiple Stem Bud Vases In Gold

$21.00

Metallic Glazed Porcelain Accent The Dauville Collection exhibits a contrast between creamy textured finish and bold metallic glaze, which in turns yields a unique harmony of glamour and subtlety. Each piece features a contemporary shape and distinctive free-form coating. Perfect for entertaining your guests with artisan sophistication and poise. Hand-Painted...