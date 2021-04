Mercer41

Daulton 20″ Wide Velvet Side Chair

$135.00 $103.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This chair classic style accent chair with pleated details is the perfect pick for a small space. Whether drawn up to your dining table or rounding out your living room with an extra seat, a small side chair like this is a great option wherever you need it. Made with premium velvet fabric, comfortable for skin touch.