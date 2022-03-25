LoveShackFancy

Daughter Tweed Cropped Cardigan

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

EDITOR'S NOTE Synonymous with sunlit, pastoral romance, the New York-based brand delivers dreamy dresses imbued with nostalgia (founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen has an incredible personal collection of vintage). The 'Daughter' cardigan has a gently puffed silhouette made from checked tweed knit. Wear it with the 'Callington' skirt or layered over any one of the label's sweet sundresses.