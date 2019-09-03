Talk Flirt Dare

Date Night Box Set With Conversation Starters

$23.50

Talk Flirt Dare Game for Couples is a perfect Valentine's Day gift for him or her! Introducing TALK FLIRT DARE – card game of choice for couples and groups of people. Looking for fun activities for couples, something other then boring conversations about work and to dos? Look no further! This game will bring you close together with your partner - a night of fun, flirting and next level connection guaranteed! Ready to turn off your devices and have some old fashioned fun? Want to test your knowledge of your partner’s likes, dislikes and secret wishes. How about reigniting the passion and flirting as if its one of your first dates? TALK GAME. TALK game promotes conversation and connection. Take turns answering the questions and testing your knowledge of each other. This game is fun to play with friends at a dinner party, cottage or on a date night! Q. If you and your partner where to quit your jobs and move to anywhere in the world, where would your partner want to go? FLIRT GAME. FLIRT game promotes flirting and closeness. Pick a card, answer the question and take turns revealing your secrets. Play this game with your lover on a date night! Q. What is your favorite memory from when you and your partner were dating? DARE GAME. DARE game is for those who want action and consists of fun, flirty dares. Play this game alone with your lover or at a party! D. Tell your partner what you want to do to them later tonight with a fake accent. Based on your comfort level and depending on the occasion you can choose which game to play tonight! Who is it for? For everyone! This is a newlywed game, a great game for married couples, new couples will enjoy it, could even be a save your marriage therapy game! Something for everyone in the box!