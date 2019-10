Wray

Date Dress

$270.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stature

Picture it with us: a gothic heroine running along the English moors. Who is she? Where is she from? We don't know, but we're sure she's wearing the Date Dress from Wray. This elegant maxi-length dress features a bias cut, an asymmetrical gathering at waist, and subtle balloon sleeves. Available here in Gray Check and solid Ivory colorways.