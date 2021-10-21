Dash

Dash Mini Rice Cooker

$24.99

MORE THAN RICE: Oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, rice, and pasta! The 2-cup capacity allows for healthier portion control, or individual, quick and easy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, or sides. QUICK + EASY: Set it and forget it! Prep time is minutes (simply add water and your uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies), and press the cook button. Your steamed meal (or side) is ready in less than 20 minutes, with less clean up. KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Updated with a keep warm function and indicator light - never overheat or overcook ingredients again, making for a healthy, perfect meal each and every time. PORTABLE + COMPACT: The Dash Rice Cooker is your MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling. Plus, the fun color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now!). INCLUDES: The 200-Watt Dash Mini Rice Cooker is backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty and includes a rice paddle, measuring cup, removable pot with PFOA-free nonstick coating, recipe book and recipe database access. U.S. BASED SUPPORT: Designed in NYC, with U.S. based Customer Support on every product.