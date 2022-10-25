Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Wandler
Dash Leather Ballet Flats
$452.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Need a few alternatives?
Rollie
Ballet Shoes
BUY
$179.95
The Iconic
Senso
Billy I
BUY
$199.00
The Iconic
SPURR
Silla Flats
BUY
$59.99
The Iconic
Porte & Paire
Two-tone Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
BUY
$374.34
Net-A-Porter
More from Wandler
Wandler
Isa 90mm Ankle Boots
BUY
$682.00
Farfetch
Wandler
Louie Slide Sandal
BUY
$399.00
$570.00
Nordstrom
Wandler
Black/white Lambskin Leather Isa Ankle Boots
BUY
£236.00
£565.00
eBay
Wandler
Marine Leather Ankle Boots
BUY
$647.98
Net-A-Porter
More from Flats
Rollie
Ballet Shoes
BUY
$179.95
The Iconic
Senso
Billy I
BUY
$199.00
The Iconic
SPURR
Silla Flats
BUY
$59.99
The Iconic
Porte & Paire
Two-tone Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
BUY
$374.34
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted