Mini Waffle Maker Machine, 4 Inch

$9.99

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions Great for kids or on the go! COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time 4 inch cooking surfaces for individual portions PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding or new home gift Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now!) INCLUDES: Backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty, the Dash Mini Waffle maker includes recipe book and recipe database access (all non-electric parts are easily wiped clean) U.S. BASED SUPPORT: Dash is a U.S. based company who provides contact information in each product manual Craving blueberry waffles or potato pancakes? with the Dash mini waffle maker, you can make single serve dishes in less than three minutes. The nonstick surface allows you to perfectly cook and Brown whatever is it you make, and is a fun activity for both adults and kids! Unprocess your food with the recipe book that is included with purchase, and gain access to our database of thousands of recipes for free!