Dash

Dash Compact Air Fryer

C$75.00

Color Name:White. Compact Air Fryer Enjoy the indulgence of crispy fried foods without the guilt. The Dash Compact Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system to quickly crisp your ingredients while eliminating extra calories from added oil. Use 80% less oil when you cook in the Dash Compact Air Fryer, while enjoying equally delicious and healthy results. Feature-Benefits: AirCrisp technology and a rapid air circulation system fries ingredients without oil, resulting in delicious food with no extra calories.30-minute timer shuts off automatically, eliminating the possibility of overcooking or burning. On-stick basket cleans easily with no extra mess. Temperature control dial allows the user to adjust the heat for a variety of different foods. Easy to read temperature dial and timer for convenient control. Compact size stores easily in any kitchen.1.2-liter capacity is perfect for portion control and individual servings. Recipe guide included with up to 15 easy to follow recipes. Cool-touch housing and handle. Dishwasher safe parts eliminate extra messy surface areas. On-slip feet for stability.