Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This is the world's first Rapid Cold Brew System. Our patent-pending ColdBoil technology makes delicious cold brew in just 5 minutes. Just fill the coffee container with grounds and the carafe with water, turn the dial, and the Rapid Cold Brew System takes care of the rest. The simplified process eliminates any waiting period for a cup of fresh cold brew. If you're making ready-to-drink cold brew, you can make 42 fl oz (7 servings) of cold brew in as little as 5 minutes. The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System can also make cold brew concentrate, the stronger version of regular cold brew, and makes upwards of 16 servings. Traditionally, cold brew is coffee that has been steeped for a long period of time in cold water. Because the coffee beans never come in contact with heat, the coffee oils don't react with boiling water and never develop that acidic, bitter coffee tang. The result is a richer cup of joe with a smoother finish that's easy on your digestive system. You can also heat up your cold brew to enjoy it hot. So whether you're looking to amp up your hot latte game, or sticking to the classic cold version, the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System saves time and delivers a better tasting brew.