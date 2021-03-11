Dash

Dash Clear View Toaster

With 7 browning levels and a clear-view window, the Dash Clear View Toaster takes the guesswork out of toasting. See for yourself through the window as your toast is cooked to your exact preference! With 1-touch defrost, reheat, and bagel functions, the toaster handles a variety of specialty breads and baked goods in the extra-wide chamber. The auto-shut off feature prevents burning, and the crumb tray and glass window slide out for easy cleaning.