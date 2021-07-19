Résumé

Darwin Dress

£159.00 £48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Another show stopper from Resume, the Darwin dress. The romantic puff sleeves are back again in a soft pink and grey check. Wear it back with your favourite sandals and you are good to go! Square neckline Exaggerated short puff sleeves with loose elasticated cuff Pink and grey check fabric Concealed zip at centre back Detachable tie belt Tiered skirt Calf length Composition: 70% Polyester, 30% Cotton Care: 30c wash