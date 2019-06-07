WM-SRW-RD-VAD-B Features: -Coated, non-stick darth vader plate. Wipes clean with a damp cloth. -Dual indicator lights let you know when it’s time to pour the batter and when the waffles are ready. -Five temperature settings let you make waffles tender and golden or brown and crispy with a turn of the dial. -Officially licensed. -Regulating thermostat and weighted lid ensure perfect and even browning. -Material: Sturdy stainless steel. Product Type: -Standard waffle maker. Indicator Light: -Yes. Non-Stick: -Yes. Primary Material: -Plastic. Finish: -Plastic. Grids/Plates Included: -Yes. Dimensions: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -3.31". Overall Width - Side to Side: -7.88". Overall Depth - Front to Back: -9.69". Overall Product Weight: -2.7 lbs.