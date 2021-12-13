BadMoodRising

Darth Vader Star Wars Tarot Card Graphic T Shirt

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Star Wars Tarot Card Graphic T Shirt - Death/Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker/Padme This classic Glidan t-shirt is comfortable and flattering for both men and women. Recommend wash before wearing. 100% Cotton Medium fabric (5.3 oz/yd² (180 g/m²)) Classic fit Tear away label Runs true to size .: 100% Cotton (fiber content may vary for different colors) .: Medium fabric (5.3 oz/yd² (180 g/m²)) .: Classic fit .: Tear away label .: Runs true to size ALL T-SHIRT ORDERS ARE FINAL AND NOT REFUNDABLE - PLEASE REACH OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS OF PLACING YOUR ORDER IF YOU WISH TO CANCEL