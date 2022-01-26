AWL Studio

Darned Hot Water Bottle In Buttermilk And Navy

This handmade hot water bottle cover features a thick pillar rib in an ultra soft premium Scottish lambswool with a cashmere gingham centre made from reclaimed yarns. Made in small-batch runs in the New Forest. Includes a rubber hot water bottle. ‘Darned’ takes inspiration from a repair technique where threads are woven across a hole creating a contrast texture to the knit. An aesthetic that stems from the designers love of craftsmanship. This Product is handmade to order and will be dispatched 5 working days after your order is placed. Manually knitted and hand joined, a labour of love. Please use a full hot water bottle with care. Hot water bottles can cause burns, avoid direct contact with skin and keep away from children.