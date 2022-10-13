Darling

Darling Flexi Rod Curls 6x Crochet Hair Extensions

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Darling’s Flexi Rod Curl is made with premium quality synthetic fibers that are tangle-free, easy to manage, and soft to the touch. Available in a range of colors, Darling's premium textured fibers blends seamlessly with natural and straightened hair. KEY FEATURES: Natural & Soft Texture Tangle-Free, No Shedding, Long- Lasting, Light & Ready to Wear, Natural Luster & Premium Synthetic Fiber STYLING TIPS: Wand Curls, Short Curly Bob, Shoulder-Length Curls, Twist-up Ponytail or Blunt Cut Twist Bob CARE & MAINTENANCE TIPS: Wrap hair up at night with satin bonnet or scarf to reduce friction & frizz; WASHING TIPS: Frequent washing affects luster & shine. However, in case of build up from gels & product from hair maintenance: Dilute shampoo with water, apply to scalp & gently massage, Allow shampoo to run through the length of your pony, but do not apply shampoo directly to pony, Follow shampoo with conditioner, repeat same steps & Rinse, To dry, squeeze out excess water with towel & pat dry. DARLING IS NATURAL TEXTURED & SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL HAIR EXTENSIONS We meet the needs & ingenuity of young multifaceted black women who desire protective styling extensions that resemble & perform like healthy textured hair. Darling specializes in the elevation of simplistic beauty & the illumination of confidence, instantly transforming how a woman sees herself & how she’s treated in the world; Darling celebrates any ambitious woman who’s working her way to the top; We're with her on her journey