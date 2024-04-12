Kate Spade Outlet

Darling Blooms Pendant And Studs Set

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kate Spade Outlet

Tenacious, with a nomadic spirit. Vibrant, self-assured, and unafraid. Like the sting of rubber on tar, a lust for adventure is ignited, the exotic aroma bursts; notes of amber, woody undertones an ode to home, however far away. Musk and vanilla reminiscent of the open road, endless possibilities as day drifts into the crisp abyss of night. Unisex fragrance with the below notes: Explosions of Spices, Intense Labdanum, Incense & Oil of Cannabis Patchouli Leaves & Woody Notes Amber, Guaiacwood, Vanilla Pods & White Musk See ingredients here