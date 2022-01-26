Popup Florist

Darling Arrangement

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Popup Florist

The best way to say ILY (i love you!), beautiful blooms arranged to perfection! This arrangement features classic roses mixed with garden beauties, arranged in a ceramic white vase. In partnership with wellness brand J.R. Watkins, your order will come with a full size bottle of their delectable LOVE Body Oil Mist. A naturally derived body oil mist to reveal supple, smooth & hydrated skin -- infused with a powerful blend of natural extracts to indulge in a moment of self-care and steam up your Valentine's Day We pride ourselves on creating unique arrangements with the freshest flowers! While we would love to promise your arrangements will look exactly like this, theres a chance we may have to source similar flowers/colors due to supply chain issues to ensure you get a top quality arrangement.