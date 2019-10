Khaite

Darla Checked Wool Blazer

$1820.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Khaite dubbed its Fall '19 show 'The New Frontier' — the name aptly captures the collection's Americana elegance. Cut from wool, this 'Darla' jacket features heritage checks and has horn buttons at the double-breasted front. The sharp padded shoulders balance the nipped-in waist. Complete the suit with the matching pants.