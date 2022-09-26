Anastasia Beverly Hills

Darkside Waterproof Eyeliner

Line, define and intensify your eyes with Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Eyeliner. Combining the ease of a pencil with the staying power of a gel, this eyeliner delivers intense black pigment and long-lasting, water-resistant wear all in an easy-to-use retractable pencil. Why will I love Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Eyeliner? Gel eyeliner pencil Highly pigmented matte black shade Long-wearing and water-resistant Retractable tip for maximum control Detachable sharpener included Use for tightlining, defining eyes or creating a smokey eye Cruelty-free Ultra-smooth and rich, Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Gel Liner is ideal for tightlining or adding depth and intensity to any eye look. The retractable tip helps ensure maximum control, and an included detachable sharpener keeps your liner sharp and ready to use anytime. How do I use Anastasia Beverly Hills Darkside Waterproof Eyeliner? Apply along the upper and lower lash lines, or along the waterline. This pencil can be used for tightlining, creating winged liner or cat eye looks, for a smokey, smudgy eye or even as a base for eyeshadow.