Molecular Cosmetics

Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Discovery Kit

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Molecular Cosmetics

The DARKER SKIN TONES DISCOVERY KIT features the entire DARKER SKIN TONES COLLECTION in travel sizes. The products are formulated with potent key ingredients including Lumicol, Telovitin, Extracts of Magnolia and Enantia Chlorantha, Hyaluronic Acid and Purslane that nourish the skin, reduce the appearance of hyper-pigmentation and even out skin tone, while minimizing the appearance of pores and reducing the prevalence of impurities that can cause breakouts. The kit comes in a chic holographic bag including: DARKER SKIN TONES FOAM CLEANSER, DARKER SKIN TONES ENZYME CLEANSER, DARKER SKIN TONES HYALURONIC SERUM, DARKER SKIN TONES FACE CREAM and DARKER SKIN TONES FACE CREAM RICH.