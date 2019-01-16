Dr. Dennis Gross

Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Sunscreen

£42.00

Help build a robust shield to protect delicate skin from the damaging effects of UV exposure with Dr Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense SPF50, a physical suncare solution that works to block harmful rays without the use of chemical filters. Dr Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense SPF50 is a targeted sunscreen product for the face that uses a melatonin defence complex to help combat the sun’s damaging effects on the skin. Formulated with vitamin C and vitamin E, the Dark Spot Defense cream is packed with antioxidants that work to combat the damaging effects of the elements and environment. Use daily to help fight the appearance of sun-induced hyperpigmentation as well as UV-related fine lines and wrinkles.