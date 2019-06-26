Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum Spf 50

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

A practising dermatologist and valued member of innumerable skin care societies, Dr. Dennis Gross is a pioneer of new and innovative ways to combat the primary signs of skin ageing. His top-selling Alpha Beta range was one of the first to harness the resurfacing and rejuvenating properties of five hydroxyl acids – glycolic, lactic, malic, citric and salicylic – to gently dissolve the bonds that bind dulling dead cells to skin’s surface without harsh abrasives or unsightly side-effects. The youth-boosting benefits are miraculous – within a few days of using his Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel you’ll see a marked improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, hyper-pigmentation, blemishes, scarring and overall radiance… we say ‘Alpha Beta Wanna!’