(Malin + Goetz)

Dark Rum Edp

$154.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Old-school sophistication meets contemporary cool in this warm, seductive scent, brimming with a full-bodied blend of leather, rum and vanilla and bursts of bergamot and plum. A modern take on the classic Bay rum, this unisex fragrance is both utterly alluring and completely addictive. Fragrance notes: Rum, leather, plum, bergamot, milk, amber and patchouli. Pair it with: Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Candle Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash