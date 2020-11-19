Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
H&M
Dark Red/plaid Shirt
$17.99
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Shirt in woven cotton fabric. Collar, buttons at front, and a yoke at back with pleat. Chest pocket and long sleeves with button at cuffs.
Need a few alternatives?
Orange Culture
Sade Two Ways Shirt
£640.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
Long Sleeve Button-down Boyfriend Shirt
$20.00
from
Target
BUY
Bloke
Chiffon Grid Dyed Shirt
£288.09
from
The Folklore
BUY
Gap
Boyfriend Shirt In Linen
£35.96
£41.99
from
Gap
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Joggers
$17.99
$8.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Seamless Bike Shorts
$17.99
$10.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Platform Sandals
$34.99
$27.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dark Red/plaid Shirt
$17.99
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Shaggy Sherpa Pullover Top
$41.60
from
QVC
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear Stretch Snap-front Pullover
$39.80
from
QVC
BUY
Como Blu
Shrunken 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover
$14.96
$9.96
from
Walmart
BUY
Onalaja
Abstract-print Sheer Top
£390.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted