United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Dark Magic
Dark Magic Inflatable Remote Control Thrusting Sex Machine
$274.99
At Lovehoney
If lazy loving is your style, then you'll love this ergonomic thrusting sex machine that takes care of everything for you. Simply attach your choice of 3 realistic vibrators to the thrusting unit, lie back and use the remote control for hands-free bliss. Each lifelike attachment can also be used independently as a 3-speed vibe for handheld pleasure. Vibrator vital stats: - Curved, tapered vibe measures 6 inches in insertable length and tapers from 3.5 inches in circumference at the tip, to 5.4 inches at the base. Requires 1 x AA battery. - Girthy vibe measures 6.75 inches in insertable length and 5.5 inches in circumference. Requires 2 x AA batteries. - Largest vibe measures 8 inches in insertable length and 5 inches in circumference. Requires 2 x AA batteries.