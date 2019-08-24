NYX

Dark Circle Concealer

$6.00

I have extremely dark circles and this works very well for me. The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is because I have to apply 2 layers of it to really get a good pigment to cover the darknes. I sure that someone with regular dark circles may not have to do this but this is just for me. It's creamy and I apply it to my skin with a synthetic concealer brush and blend it in with a beauty blender. The first photo is my dark circles with no makeup, the second photo is me without the product with regular concealer only and the third picture is me with the product underneath my concealer # Pros Easy To Use, Lightweight, Good Value, Good Color Payoff, Effective ✔ Yes, I recommend this product.