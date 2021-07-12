Sorrel Studio

Dark Blue Terrazzo Candle Holder – Jesmonite Homeware – Basin Candle Holder – Candlestick Holder

£14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Dark blue coloured candle holders with colourful terrazzo, suitable for candlesticks. This is a new addition to my range, dubbed the basin candle holder. Hand-cast one by one and sanded back to reveal coloured terrazzo chips in my tiny home studio. Dimensions 9.5x9.5x3.5cm. The hole for candlesticks is 2.2 cm wide. All my wares are hand made, and minor flaws or small air bubbles are part of the process and what gives each piece individuality 💫 Be careful not to let the flame burn low enough to touch the candle holder, it can scorch and mark if it does Jesmonite is a surprisingly robust non-toxic material, but please don’t eat it 🙃 If there is something you don’t see available, feel free to send a message, I restock regularly. I post 3 times a week, all items are shipped with Royal Mail.