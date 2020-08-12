United States
Dark and Lovely
Dark And Lovely Go Intense Color Spray Pretty In Pink 2oz
$15.50$8.95
At House of Beauty
Dark and Lovely Go Intense Color Spray Pretty In Pink 2oz PRETTY IN PINK tints your world a rosy shade of fierce. Nothing says style and confidence more than this stellar blush-crush of a color. Get 100% color impact on the darkest hair with 0% commitment to permanent bleaches and dyes.
