Bungalow Rose

Dario Peach Pink Area Rug

$117.99 $94.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Breathtakingly beautiful and dazzling with delicate details, this Blair Vintage Peach Pink/Grey Area Rug is reminiscent of timeless Heriz style area rugs with its capturing central medallion motif. This area rugs vintage color palette features cosmetic inspired shades of neutral taupe, cream and peach pink. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of this collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing exclusive precision dye injected printer, this collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Created on a plush ever strand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe.