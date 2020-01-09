Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Anthropologie
Darien Side Table
$148.00
$74.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Crafted with a natural marble disc atop delicate brass legs, this petite side table is a luxe accent that adds an element of elegance, wherever it's placed.
Need a few alternatives?
Henke
Modern End Table
$97.90
$67.90
from
All Modern
BUY
Anthropologie
Farmhouse Nightstand
$298.00
$238.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Prana Live Edge Nightstand
$398.00
$318.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Ikea
Busunge Chest Of Drawers
£70.00
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Embroidered Valeria Pillow
$78.00
$22.48
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Sketched Garden Wallpaper
$148.00
$49.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Mia Wine Rack
$158.00
$54.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Petra Stemless Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
$48.00
$14.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Furniture
Anthropologie
Velvet Pouf
$248.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Paule Marrot for Anthropologie Anthropologie
Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair
$148.00
$74.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Our Approach
Nomad Sofa Sectional
$1695.00
$1495.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Trent Austin Design
Kinsella Coffee Table
$434.05
$161.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted