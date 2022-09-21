Circus by Sam Edelman

Darielle Treaded Chelsea Boot

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 57491540; Color Code: 020 Ultra-treaded platform Chelsea boot with a smooth faux leather upper and gusseted sides/heel tab combo for slip-in comfort. From Circus by Sam Edelman. Content + Care - Polyurethane, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Heel height: 2.3" - Platform height: 1.5" - Shaft height: 4.3" - Shaft circumference: 9.8" Circus By Sam Edelman Celebrating your unique spin on style, Circus By Sam Edelman offers an unapologetic line of bold footwear that makes its mark with every step. Push the boundaries and play by your own rules with their modern boots, heels, sandals and more.