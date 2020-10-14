Kipling

Darcey Softside Spinner Wheel Luggage

$189.00 $104.54

Kipling luggage: never lose Track of your luggage again, when you travel in style with Kipling luggage. From carry-on luggage like rolling bags to larger suitcases with wheels, Kipling luggage is as stylish as you are-create a personalized luggage set Kipling bags: from duffle bags to rolling luggage, handbags to crossbody bags, laptop bags to totes, the style and function of Kipling backpacks can be part of your day wherever it takes you. Mix and match colors, or buy matching bags for a complete set Travel the world with Kipling: from carry on luggage, to rolling suitcases, totes & duffels, packing cubes & toiletry bags, Kipling luggage is ready for your next adventure, in our Signature colors, fabrics, & of course, the Kipling monkey key chain! Kipling backpacks & bags: at Kipling, it's more important to have personal style than perfect style. That's why our bags, made from crinkled nylon, come in fun colors for kids, teens & Adults, & Our furry monkey keychain hangs playfully from zippers