West Elm

Dapper Animal Best In Show Salad Plates

$13.00 $10.40

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

good design We design 95% of our products in-house for original style & quality you won't find anywhere else. good for people Our Fair Trade Certified™ and Handcrafted collections do even more to support the communities who make them. good for the planet We prioritize responsible sourcing. That means more recycled, upcycled & FSC®-certified—and less waste. good for you From organic fibers to low-VOC finishes, we're making it easy to create a healthy home for you & your family. free design services We'll pull it all together for you. Enjoy free design help, even from the comfort of your couch!