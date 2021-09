Hope Macaulay

Daphne Chunky Knit Cardigan

£340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hope Macaulay

Handmade to order. Please allow 21-28 days before shipment. The handmade super oversized Daphne Chunky Knit Cardigan is inspired by Hope's favourite childhood cartoon show. The cardigan has a 70s blend of multicolours and features large balloon sleeves. Designed and handmade in Northern Ireland Material: 100% merino wool