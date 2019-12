L.F.MARKEY

L.F.Markey founder Louise Markey has always had a thing for artist smocks and bleus de travail, so naturally her collections are filled with utilitarian staples. Cut from sturdy cotton-drill, this 'Dante' jumpsuit has an elasticated waistband to temper the relaxed fit. The zip fastening and contrast-stitched pockets give a nod to traditional workwear overalls. Wear it with everything from sneakers to barely-there sandals.