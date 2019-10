Dansko

Dansko Professional Clog

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Step into comfort with this classic and iconic clog by Dansko, perfect for long days on your feet. Leather upper features a roomy, reinforced toe box with plenty of space for your toes, as well as a padded instep collar, wide heel and an anti-fatigue rocker bottom that assists with forward motion.