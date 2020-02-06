Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Fruity Booty
Dans Le Noir Brief
£19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fruity Booty
Need a few alternatives?
Camio Mio
Mesh And Lace Hipster
$13.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Aerie
Pop! Lace Cheeky Underwear
$12.50
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Commando
Cotton Bikini
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty
Dans Le Noir Brief
£19.00
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Fruity Booty
Grape Classic
£43.00
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Fruity Booty
Cherry Brief
$24.79
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Fruity Booty
Cherry Triangle
$52.18
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
More from Intimates
Fruity Booty
Dans Le Noir Brief
£19.00
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Fruity Booty
Grape Classic
£43.00
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Fruity Booty
Cranberry Longline
£34.00
from
Fruity Booty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Dotted Mesh Bralette
£24.00
£8.40
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted