Joss & Main
Danny Gray/ivory Area Rug
$429.00$144.00
At Joss & Main
From softening the step of hardwood to adding a pop of pattern to space, area rugs are a must-have in any interior design! Inspired by free-form graphite pencil sketches, this Danny Gray/Ivory Rug loosely rendered series of zigzags, horizontal stripes, and vertical lines lend an unexpected touch to an ensemble. Crafted from polypropylene with a pile height of 0.75'', it’s fade- and stain-resistant without sacrificing underfoot comfort. No matter where you lay down this piece, we recommend using a rug pad for added traction.